After Math: That's something at least

Who among us in the eternal search to gain "notoriety" and "publicity" for our personal brands hasn't engaged in a massive, racist robocall scheme targeting more than six thousand people in a half dozen states? The FCC announced this week that it plans to fine on man nearly $13 million for doing just that. Let's see if they'll actually be able to collect.

You love to see it.

While not slapping down racist robocallers, the FCC also busied itself this week by confirming that it plans to spend more than $20 billion in efforts to bring broadband to the American heartland.

The longest ranging EV on the market will soon be going even farther on a single charge. During the company's Q4 earnings call this week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that the Model S could soon top 400 miles, besting its current range of 373. Not to be outdone, GM announced that it's reviving the Hummer as a 1,000 HP EV that will be released Fall 2021.

So the bad news is that we're not getting an updated Switch at any point in 2020, Nintendo CEO Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed this week. What we're getting instead is an adorable Animal Crossing-themed iteration. The $300 special edition set will offer pastel-colored Joy Cons and a themed dock, but for some reason not the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, which drops the following week.