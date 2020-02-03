Latest in Gaming

You'll need a PS4 to join the next 'Fortnite' tournament

The Fortnite Celebration Cup kicks off February 15th.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago in AV
Epic Games has run console-specific Fortnite tourneys in the past, and now it's the PlayStation's turn. The game studio has announced a PS4-only Celebration Cup that will run between February 15th and February 16th. The Solo competition is open to almost anyone at level 15 or higher, and will offer a $1 million prize pool that pays cash to over 4,000 top players who compete during a pair of three-hour periods. You might not walk away empty-handed if you don't qualify for a payout, though.

No matter where you live, placing in the top 50 percent of players in a given region will receive a tourney-exclusive spray. The top 25 percent in a region will also receive a custom pickaxe, and the elite 5 percent will get tourney outfit. There's a good chance you'll have something to show for your trouble if you're reasonably skilled, then.

The Celebration Cup is really just the latest piece of a larger esports strategy that has brought competitive Fortnite to a wide range of audiences, including schools. Epic wants to keep its battle royale title relevant in the esports scene, and it's willing to splurge on prizes to make that happen.

Via: Dexerto, CNET
Source: PlayStation Blog, Epic Games
