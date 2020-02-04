Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro gets a $300 price drop at Amazon

The $300 discount applies to a higher-end configuration that bumps up to a 2.3GHz Core i9, a Radeon Pro 5500M and 1TB of storage, so it's still worth considering if you need more oomph for video editing or other intensive duties.

The catch, at the moment, is that you might have to wait. While the Core i9 model is in stick as we write this, the Core i7 system won't be in stock until February 11th. This deal isn't for those who need a system in a hurry, then. If you can afford to wait or are willing to splurge a bit, though, it's a serious bargain. And don't fret if it's more Mac than you're willing to spend -- we've also noticed that the current-generation MacBook Air is down to $949, or $150 off its usual price.