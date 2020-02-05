GM will bring Super Cruise to 22 vehicles by 2022

GM had already outlined plans to deploy Super Cruise on all Cadillac models and other brands sometime in 2021, but hadn't given numbers like this.

While it's a significant expansion, GM is still being relatively conservative. Super Cruise only allows semi-autonomous driving on specified highways in North America where Tesla's Autopilot works on many roads with the prospect of full self-driving at some point in the future. Greater autonomy will have to wait for vehicles like the Cruise Origin shuttle. GM might not be in a rush, though. Tesla has sometimes been accused of moving too quickly with Autopilot, and the technology has been blamed for some crashes. GM may be happy to move slowly if it avoids safety problems and does more to protect its reputation.