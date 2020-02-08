Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Recommended Reading: The lasting effect of the Iowa Caucuses

The best long-form writing on technology and more on the web.
Billy Steele
3h ago
Comments
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Iowa might have screwed up the whole nomination process
Nate Silver,
FiveThirtyEight

By now you probably know the story. The Iowa Democratic Party decided to use an app to report results from its caucuses this week. These events were the first primary-type votes cast in the 2020 Democratic presidential race, and would've set the tone for New Hampshire and the states to follow. Except the app failed, phone lines were jammed and it took the better part of the week for the full numbers to come out. So just how badly didn't Iowa screw up the whole process? FiveThrityEight's Nate Silver explains the candidate(s) who "won" didn't get the massive bump they would have and the field is still way too crowded.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has redefined movie stardom
Jesse Hassenger,
Polygon

The MCU is a massive movie- and money-making machine. But it's also a huge star-making mechanism. Polygon discusses Marvel's lasting impact on its biggest names.

Daniel Ek talks paid-for promotion, podcasts and Spotify's mission to become 'the world's no.1 audio platform'
Tim Ingham,
Music Business Worldwide

Spotify made yet another massive podcast purchase this week as the streaming service announced plans to buy The Ringer. MBW caught up with CEO Daniel Ek to chat about his long-term plans.
In this article: 2020 election, editorial, election 2020, entertainment, film, gear, internet, iowa, iowa caucuses, marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe, mcu, movies, music, music streaming, podcasts, recommended reading, RecommendedReading, recreading, spotify, the ringer
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
41 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Hitting the Books: The Y2K bug could come back sooner than you think

Hitting the Books: The Y2K bug could come back sooner than you think

View
The Morning After: A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sneak peek

The Morning After: A Samsung Galaxy Z Flip sneak peek

View
Motorola defends the Razr's reliability with footage of its test rig

Motorola defends the Razr's reliability with footage of its test rig

View
NVIDIA will skip MWC 2020 due to concerns about coronavirus

NVIDIA will skip MWC 2020 due to concerns about coronavirus

View
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on clearly shows the tall foldable phone

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on clearly shows the tall foldable phone

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr