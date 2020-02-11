Latest in Gear

Image credit: Adobe

Adobe adds split-screen multitasking to Lightroom on iPad

It's a welcome update for productivity (or procrastination).
Kris Holt, @krisholt
20m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Adobe

If you'd prefer to have a second app open on your screen while editing photos, Adobe might have just granted your wish. It's enabling split-screen multitasking in Lightroom on iPad with the app's most recent update. It's a handy addition that should bolster productivity for many, and it follows the arrival of a direct import tool on iPhone and iPad.

It's not the only change, as Adobe has updated Lightroom across a host of platforms. One of the more useful new features is the option to import presets and profiles from Google Drive on Android. There's support for more cameras and lens profiles on desktop, iOS and Android. Desktop users can now export files in the DNG lossless raw image format, which mobile users have previously been able to do, while there's a keyboard shortcut to create a panorama once you've selected some images.

Source: Adobe (1), (2)
In this article: adobe, adobe lightroom, adobelightroom, gear, ipad, lightroom, photo editing, photoediting, services
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The price of a .com domain is set to rise, and some sellers aren't happy

The price of a .com domain is set to rise, and some sellers aren't happy

View
All Nest accounts will require extra sign-in security this spring

All Nest accounts will require extra sign-in security this spring

View
Google offers free Titan security keys to help secure political campaigns

Google offers free Titan security keys to help secure political campaigns

View
T-Mobile and Sprint merger approved by federal judge

T-Mobile and Sprint merger approved by federal judge

View
Spotify's Kids app is coming to all Premium Family subscribers

Spotify's Kids app is coming to all Premium Family subscribers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr