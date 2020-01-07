Watch Adobe show off its impressive AI-powered vertical video tech

The Adobe evangelist showed how easy it is to erase backgrounds and select subjects with the combined powers of Adobe's Sensei AI engine and Intel's chips. He also showed off Adobe's AI-powered instant vertical video tech, which can be used to create vertical clips from horizontal ones. The technology doesn't just crop videos, though: it can follow a subject around and focus on it, so creators or editors won't have to manually edit videos for Snapchat and mobile-first social network elements like Instagram Stories.

Intel also showcased its upcoming discrete graphics card and a 17-inch foldable tablet at the event, but those parts weren't nearly as entertaining as what you can watch below.