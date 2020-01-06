Latest in Gear

Image credit: Intel
save
Save
share

Intel showed off its upcoming discrete graphics card on stage at CES

It's codenamed DG1 and we saw it running 'Destiny 2.'
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago in Personal Computing
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Sponsored Links

Intel

At its CES keynote this evening, Intel saved its most important reveal for last. After almost two years of leadup, the company finally showed off its upcoming Xe GPU platform. And not only did we learn how it will integrate with Intel's forthcoming Tiger Lake processors, we saw DG1, its first discrete graphics card. While Intel didn't provide a lot of details on the card, it showed it running Destiny 2.

The company plans to first integrate the platform into its upcoming Tiger Lake processors that will come out later this year. Intel's Lisa Pearce showed a Tiger Lake-equipped notebook running Warframe. She didn't speak too much to how the integrated graphics card handles modern 3D games, but did say that you'll be able to play "HD" games without issue. Additionally, Intel showed the GPU upscaling an old, low-resolution image using an AI-accelerated processor. The "Horseshoe Bend" foldable display tablet Intel showed off at the keynote had a Tiger Lake processor and integrated Xe GPU.

We'll likely learn more about both variants of Xe as Intel gets closer to releasing its new CPUs later this year.

Follow all the latest news from CES 2020 here!

In this article: av, ces2020, gaming, gear, GPU, graphics card, intel, Intel Xe, personal computing, personalcomputing, Xe
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share
Save

Popular on Engadget

Canon's flagship 1DX Mark III is a supercharged sports and video camera

Canon's flagship 1DX Mark III is a supercharged sports and video camera

View
Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference right here at 8PM ET

Watch Sony's CES 2020 press conference right here at 8PM ET

View
We're live from Sony's CES 2020 press event!

We're live from Sony's CES 2020 press event!

View
AMD used a fake render of the new Xbox in its CES presentation (updated)

AMD used a fake render of the new Xbox in its CES presentation (updated)

View
Watch Intel’s CES 2020 event here at 7PM ET

Watch Intel’s CES 2020 event here at 7PM ET

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr