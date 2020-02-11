Latest in Gaming

The first Forza mobile game will debut on Samsung Galaxy phones

Microsoft initially released 'Forza Street' on PC last year.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
29m ago
Forza Street, a free-to-play racing game, is coming to Samsung's Galaxy devices, marking the first time a game in the Forza series has been playable outside of PC and Xbox. Microsoft released the game on PC last April.

It has a simple control system and races often last for less than a minute, so you might be able to squeeze in a few rounds during your commute. There's a longer campaign option if you're so inclined.

Samsung's S20 series phones offer a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth gameplay, so Forza Street races should be pretty fluid. Pre-registrations are open on the Galaxy Store for the game, which will be available on Galaxy phones this spring.

