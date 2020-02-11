Latest in Gear

Image credit: Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images

Microsoft won't force Office 365 business customers to use Bing after all

Backlash from those customers forced Microsoft to change course.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
35m ago
Microsoft has walked back from its decision to make Bing the default search engine in Chrome for Office 365 ProPlus customers. Over on its techcommunity website, the company says it will now instead give admins the option to opt into installing the Microsoft Search in Bing extension on their organization's devices.

Had Microsoft gone through with the move, Office 365 ProPlus customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, the UK and the US would have had to use Bing as their default search engine once they installed the suite's February update. The company had argued the change would allow people "to access relevant workplace information directly from the browser address bar."

However, Microsoft says it changed its mind after listening to community feedback. And while the company notes that "many customers" were in favor of the change, it didn't seem that way online, with forums like Reddit filling up with complaints.

