Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

Samsung's discounted Galaxy S10 series starts at $599

The former flagship phone is now more affordable.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
21m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco/Engadget

Now that the Galaxy S20 series is here, there are bargains to be had if you don't need Samsung's absolute latest hardware. The phone maker has cut prices for the Galaxy S10 family. The S10e now starts at an easier to handle $599, while the standard S10 sits at the $749 that you previously paid for its smaller counterpart. And if you want a large phone without jumping to the S20 series, the S10+ starts at $849.

You won't get the larger screens, more advanced cameras and other hardware upgrades of the S20, of course. However, Samsung has promised that some software features will come to the S10 series in time. As such, they might be good deals if you're willing to sit slightly behind the technology curve. Not that Samsung had much choice -- when the S20 line starts at $999, the company needed some more affordable options.

Follow all the latest news from Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event here!

In this article: android, galaxy s10, galaxy s10+, galaxy s10e, gear, mobile, s20event, samsung, smartphone
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

We're live at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco!

We're live at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco!

View
'Altered Carbon' season 2 trailer spoils a key moment

'Altered Carbon' season 2 trailer spoils a key moment

View
Watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event right here at 2PM ET!

Watch Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event right here at 2PM ET!

View
Logitech's $170 StreamCam is aimed at first-time streamers

Logitech's $170 StreamCam is aimed at first-time streamers

View
Drake will stream exclusively on Twitch rival Caffeine

Drake will stream exclusively on Twitch rival Caffeine

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr