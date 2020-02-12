Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Imagine Entertainment / Universal Pictures

‘Apollo 13’ returns to theaters for three days in April

The screenings mark the 50th anniversary of the ill-fated mission.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Imagine Entertainment / Universal Pictures

Despite never landing on the moon, Apollo 13 is one of the most notable spaceflights in history. An explosion on the Apollo 13's service module put the lives of its three crew members in peril. And despite all odds, the astronauts were able to keep the ship functioning until safely touching down on Earth. 25 years later, Ron Howard directed a largely accurate film version of the near-fatal mission. To celebrate the mission's 50th anniversary, Apollo 13 will return to theaters on April 5th, 6th and 8th.

These re-releases are often marketing ploys, but it's fun to be able to see classic movies on the big screen, so it's hard to complain. Apollo 13 is notable for the extent to which the cast and crew went in order to accurately recreate the mission. While some elements -- like the line, "Houston, we have a problem," or fights between crew members -- were embellished or invented, the majority of the film is historically accurate. Several shots were even filmed aboard a special aircraft to recreate the effects of reduced gravity.

The film is also a reminder of the dangers of spaceflight. NASA plans to return to the moon starting in 2024. While aerospace technology has advanced over the decades, flying to the moon is anything but safe -- NASA and its astronauts are sure to face the dangers of explosive rocket fuel, the cold vacuum of space and glitches in the technology used aboard their spacecrafts.

Source: Fathom Events
In this article: apollo 13, av, entertainment, fathom events, film, movies, nasa, space
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid works as promised, but only for small batches

The Instant Pot Air Fryer Lid works as promised, but only for small batches

View
Sony's new TV remote doubles as a portable speaker

Sony's new TV remote doubles as a portable speaker

View
The Galaxy Home Mini is finally available, but most people can't get it

The Galaxy Home Mini is finally available, but most people can't get it

View
Why Clearview AI is a threat to us all

Why Clearview AI is a threat to us all

View
WhatsApp now has over 2 billion users

WhatsApp now has over 2 billion users

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr