This eye-tracking system uses AI to diagnose multiple sclerosis

Patients simply fixate their eyes on a target for 10 seconds. The system records a video and uses machine learning to predict neurological impairment. While other eye-tracking technologies look at pupil movement, C. Light observes the retina and can detect movements 1/100th the size of a human hair. Patients don't need to have their eyes dilated or use eye drops, and they can blink during the process.

In the future, C. Light hopes to diagnose Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) and concussions. Diagnosing and monitoring these diseases is costly and time-consuming, and delayed diagnosis can lead to more challenges. C. Light's technology could help doctors quickly see the state of the disease and determine how well a particular medication is working, so that therapies can be adjusted to suit the patient.

"The back of your eye is actually the front of your brain," said Dr. Zachary Helft, C. Light co-founder. "We use AI paired with eye tracking to create a digital fingerprint of your neurological health, with unprecedented speed and sensitivity."