Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Judge dismisses Huawei lawsuit against 'unconstitutional' federal ban

The company said it's considering further legal options.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
2h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

In this Nov. 20, 2019, photo, customers shop at a Huawei store at a shopping mall in Beijing. ASSOCIATED PRESS

In 2018 the US government banned government personnel from using Huawei and ZTE devices, and a few months later, Huawei sued on the basis that such restrictions were unconstitutional. Since then, Huawei's situation and ability to do business in the US has continued to deteriorate, and now a judge has ruled against the company. U.S. District Court judge Amos Mazzant decided that Congress does have the power to ban federal agencies from using certain companies.

According to the Wall Street Journal, in the 57-page ruling he wrote "Contracting with the federal government is a privilege, not a constitutionally guaranteed right—at least not as far as this court is aware." Huawei is apparently considering its legal options, and said in a statement that "the approach taken by the US Government in the 2019 NDAA provides a false sense of protection while undermining Huawei's constitutional rights." A few days ago Huawei accused the US DOJ of "political persecution," coming as it faces charges for allegedly stealing trade secrets, claims it can access carrier backdoors and even a patent lawsuit against (owner of Engadget's parent company) Verizon.

Verizon owns Engadget's parent company, Verizon Media. Rest assured, Verizon has no control over our coverage. Engadget remains editorially independent.

Source: Wall Street Journal, Reuters, South China Morning Post
In this article: business, China, gear, Huawei, lawsuit, NDAA, politics, verizon, ZTE
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

Your Google Fit stats are now just a swipe away

View
Alphabet quits work on its energy-generating kites

Alphabet quits work on its energy-generating kites

View
Blue Apron considers selling itself as it bleeds customers

Blue Apron considers selling itself as it bleeds customers

View
The Galaxy Z Flip's hinge fibers aren't enough to keep dust out

The Galaxy Z Flip's hinge fibers aren't enough to keep dust out

View
Facebook's gigabit wireless rolls out in Puerto Rico

Facebook's gigabit wireless rolls out in Puerto Rico

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr