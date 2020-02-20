Samsung says the Galaxy Z Flip will be back in stock on Friday

Last week Samsung announced and almost immediately released its foldable Galaxy Z Flip, but only in "limited" quantities that dried up almost as soon as they appeared, unless you spot one in a store somewhere. Now Samsung says that tomorrow, on February 21st it will make more of the $1,380 devices available online, coincidentally around the same time pre-orders will begin for its flagship lineup of phones that includes higher specs and 5G across the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra.