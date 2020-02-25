Latest in Gear

Image credit: Bird

Bird wants you to make purchases through its mobile app

At the moment, the feature is only available in LA and Santa Monica.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
42m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Bird

E-scooter startup Bird has started testing a new in-app payments feature called Bird Pay. If you live in Santa Monica or Los Angeles, you can try it out at select businesses across the two cities. If you see a tablet like the one pictured above, you can pay for a purchase by opening the Bird app, scanning a QR code, entering the amount you owe and then swiping up to confirm the payment. It's not as straightforward of a solution as say Apple Pay, but it does bypass the need for an NFC terminal -- which businesses in the US have been slow to adopt.

It might seem strange to see Bird add mobile payment functionality to its app, but if done correctly, the feature could help the company's bottom line. Before Apple Pay dethroned it in 2019, Starbucks was the most popular mobile payments app in the US. As of last year, approximately 25.2 million people used the coffeehouse chain's mobile app to pay for food and drinks. Even modest adoption would help the company's financials. And Bird, like most of its competitors, needs to find ways to generate revenue. According to a report last year from The Information, the company lost nearly $100 million in the first quarter of 2019. Even with fresh funding from investors, it's not sustainable to sustain those types of losses.

Source: Bird
In this article: Bird, business, e-scooter, gear, mobile, Mobile payments, payment, payments, scooter, transportation
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Amazon cuts the price of the 7-in-1 Ninja Foodi cooker to $125

Amazon cuts the price of the 7-in-1 Ninja Foodi cooker to $125

View
Polestar's latest concept EV is designed for sustainability

Polestar's latest concept EV is designed for sustainability

View
How exactly does 5G work?

How exactly does 5G work?

View
NASA says its InSight lander has detected over 450 'marsquakes'

NASA says its InSight lander has detected over 450 'marsquakes'

View
The Morning After: Netflix's new Top 10 lists tell you what's popular

The Morning After: Netflix's new Top 10 lists tell you what's popular

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr