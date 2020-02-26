Amazon discounts the 256GB MacBook Air to under $1,000

While we haven't reviewed the 2019 model, we did put the 2018 one through its paces, giving it an 84. The differences between the two models are minor enough you can use our review as a guide. Overall, Apple's latest Air model ticks off a lot of boxes. It has a sharp, color-accurate display, a lightweight but appealing design and generally excellent battery life. We also liked that Apple decided to include Touch ID.

However, one issue with the MacBook Air is that it features a dual-core Y-series Intel processor instead of one of the company's more capable quad-core U-series chips. Even when doing something as simple as browsing the internet, the 2019 Air can feel sluggish at times. For that reason, if you need a computer for photo or video editing, the Air is not a great fit.

Of course, as with any recent Apple laptop before the 16-inch MacBook Pro, there are also the issues with the company's butterfly keyboard. Besides the keyboard's well-documented reliability problems, the typing experience is not for everyone. At $300 off, those issues are less of a concern, but they're still worth considering if you're thinking about the Air. The good news is that Apple still offers no-questions-asked replacements if you experience trouble with one of these butterfly keyboards. But that means you'll be without your computer for at least a little bit while Apple does a replacement.

Buy Apple MacBook Air on Amazon - $999