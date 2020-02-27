Latest in Gear

Image credit: Uber

Uber's app update offers message translations and makes pickups clearer

The feature tackles problems caused by language barriers.
Rachel England, @rachel_england
1h ago
Comments
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Uber

Uber is introducing a couple of new features designed to make ride pickups easier for both drivers and passengers. Firstly, the app interface has had a refresh to put more focus and transparency on ride arrival status, and secondly, a new translation tool has arrived, making it easier for riders to communicate with drivers that don't speak their language.

The redesign brings with it a sequence of actionable notifications for riders to follow to make sure they're at the right pickup point at the right time, including a more prominent minutes to arrival alert and walking directions to the correct collection spot. The app will now also include instructions for navigating common pickup points that are typically very busy, such as airports, arenas or event venues.

As for the translation tool, the app will now let both riders and drivers tap to instantly translate a written or pre-generated message into any one of more than 100 supported languages -- helpful for drivers whose primary language isn't native, and for riders traveling outside their home countries. Both updates will roll out to riders around the world in the coming days.

In this article: app, business, gear, language, redesign, rideshare, services, translation, transportation, Uber
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
47 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The $35 Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with double the RAM

The $35 Raspberry Pi 4 now comes with double the RAM

View
Daisy is a tiny $29 computer for building custom musical instruments

Daisy is a tiny $29 computer for building custom musical instruments

View
FCC begins collecting data to help carriers replace Huawei and ZTE hardware

FCC begins collecting data to help carriers replace Huawei and ZTE hardware

View
Volkswagen's 2021 GTI adds a hybrid powertrain and tech-filled interior

Volkswagen's 2021 GTI adds a hybrid powertrain and tech-filled interior

View
Google Earth finally works on Firefox, Edge and Opera browsers

Google Earth finally works on Firefox, Edge and Opera browsers

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr