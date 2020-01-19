Facebook says glitch led to rude translation of Chinese leader's name

The company added that it was working to "fix this as quickly as possible." Google's translation engine didn't have a similar problem.

It's hard not to laugh a little at the slip-up, especially when Xi Jinping is known to be sensitive to ridicule. However, Facebook's Burmese translation flaws have also highlighted the company's problems addressing the anti-Muslim violence in Myanmar. In one case, a post calling for genocide was interpreted as "I shouldn't have a rainbow in Myanmar." More accurate translations can not only avoid embarassment, but help document and defend against horrible acts.