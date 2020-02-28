BMW's teases its iNext prototype EV during a hot-weather test

BMW also recently tested the iNext in freezing conditions in remote Sweden. It looks less dramatic but more production ready than the concept, as designers have eliminated the jagged window line, cut out the body facets and boosted the size of the headlights. The center grill still looks pretty large, but it's a hard to tell as it's hidden under the camouflage body wrap.

The iNext should retain its unusual polygon-shaped steering wheel and curved touchscreen. It'll also have 5G connectivity thanks to a partnership with Samsung. So far, there's no word on the all-important range and performance figures, however.

BMW is also working on the iX3 sports activity vehicle, which will come in gas, diesel, PHEV and pure electric options. Meanwhile, Engadget will be on hand to report BMW's global debut of the Concept i4 sedan happening on March 3rd at the Geneva Motor Show. As for the iNext, BMW said that production on it will commence at its Dingolfing plant starting in 2021.