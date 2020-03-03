Atari classic 'Missile Command' is coming back as a mobile game

The title will be available in spring as a free-to-play title with ads, although there will be a one-and-done purchase option to play the game ad-free. You shouldn't be nickel-and-dimed to death, then. This won't be the most spectacular way to celebrate Missile Command's 40th anniversary (it first hit arcades in July 1980). However, it does show how far gaming has come over four decades. A game that used to require a hulking cabinet and a trackball now fits easily into your pocket, with touch and AR technology that wasn't even on the radar 40 years ago. And look at it this way: it'll be a much more affordable trip down memory lane than Atari's long-delayed VCS console.