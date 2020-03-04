Galaxy S20 Ultra teardown shows what's inside that giant camera bump

The disassembly also shows just how little space there is for the actual chipsets once you rule out the cameras and the giant 5,000mAh battery. The spider-like circuit boards are stuffed to the gills with components, including the Snapdragon 865 processor and X55 5G modem. That might partly explain why there's no headphone jack, although that won't be much consolation to fans of wired audio.

You probably won't be fixing it yourself, at any rate. You'll have to unglue the rear cover just to poke inside, while the display and battery are particularly difficult to replace. Samsung built the S20 Ultra to make the most use of its cavernous dimensions, and repair definitely wasn't the highest priority.