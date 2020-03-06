Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Frictional Games

Indie horror classic 'Amnesia' is getting a sequel called 'Rebirth'

‘Amnesia: Rebirth’ will retain the Lovecraftian horror style of the original game.
Marc DeAngelis
1h ago
Frictional Games

Amnesia: The Dark Descent was a breath of fresh air when it hit PCs in 2010. Rather than using Resident Evil, Silent Hill, or any of the other classic survival horror games as a template, it created a unique and exploratory take on the genre. It quickly became a classic -- both as a game and as a livestreaming sensation. Ten years later, fans will finally be able to play a sequel. Frictional Games announced Amensia: Rebirth today and assured players that the game will stay true to the original's roots.

"No gimmicks. No inventing something completely new. This is Amnesia," said Thomas Grip, the studio's creative director. At the same time, he says that the team has twisted expectations and refined the gameplay. The trailer makes it clear that the setting is pretty different compared to Amnesia: The Dark Descent, which took place in a Victorian castle. Rebirth seems to take place in an underground tunnel system, likely in Europe.

Given the cult following of the original game, fans will likely be highly anticipating the release of Amnesia: Rebirth. While Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs was released in 2013, the game wasn't developed by Frictional and was an indirect followup to the first game. Rebirth's announcement was made on the official PlayStation blog and the trailer includes PlayStation branding, so the sequel might be a PS4 exclusive -- or at least a timed exclusive. The game will be out this fall.

Source: PlayStation.blog
