Image credit: ROBYN BECK via Getty Images

Quibi is launching on April 6th with 50 shows

Quibi plans to release 175 shows, as 8,500 clips, in its first year.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
49m ago
There's been a lot of hype around Quibi, the upcoming streaming platform designed for your phone, and we finally have some concrete launch details. Quibi will be available on April 6th. It will launch with 50 shows, and release 175 shows in its first year.

Quibi will share content in short clips, 10 minutes or less. Those 175 shows will be released in 8,500 "quick bites," and they'll be divided into three categories. Movies in Chapters will share long stories told in seven- to 10-minute segments. Unscripted and Docs will offer short, episodic shows, and Daily Essentials will give viewers five-minute news, entertainment and inspiration clips.

The first stars to appear on the platform will include Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, Chance the Rapper, Liam Hemsworth, Sophie Turner, Lena Waithe, Nicole Richie and Reese Witherspoon.

We've also heard that Rick and Morty's Justin Roiland is developing a claymation series for Quibi, ESPN will create a daily sports show and Stephen Spielberg is writing a horror show you can only stream at night. The platform will bring back Reno 911!, and it's recreating Punk'd, Singled Out and Legends of the Hidden Temple. There's also a series on Snap's founding in the works.

Quibi will cost $4.99 with ads and $7.99 without ads. If you sign up on Quibi.com before April 6th, though, you can get a 90-day free trial.

