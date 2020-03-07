Latest in Gear

Image credit: Signify

Philips Hue is ending support for the first-gen Bridge on April 30th

It will no longer get updates or have access to online services.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Signify

The first-gen Philips Hue Bridge, which was released back in 2012, will lose access to the system's online services on April 30th. Signify, the company that used to be known as Philips Lighting, has also mentioned in a tweet that Bridge version 1 won't be getting any more software updates after that day. In other words, Signify will no longer support the device by May, though you can still control the Bridge locally via the dedicated app for it.

While the more recent versions of the Bridge are square (like in the image above), the oldest version is a round-shaped device that serves as Hue lights' central controller. New Hue lights don't need a bridge anymore, but you still have to have one if you want to pair them with additional accessories like motion sensors or to access their more advanced features.

The first-gen Hue Bridge's retirement doesn't come as a surprise. Signify stopped releasing feature updates for the device in April 2019. It even announced back then that it will completely stop rolling out software updates and will terminate online services for the Bridge on April 30th, 2020. Besides, all smart gadgets will eventually be put out to pasture. That's just the nature of internet-connected devices -- it just so happened that it's the first-gen Hue Bridge's time to say goodbye.

Via: CNET
Source: Philips Hue (Twitter)
In this article: gear, home, Philips Hue, Philips Hue Bridge
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Philips Hue is ending support for the first-gen Bridge on April 30th

Philips Hue is ending support for the first-gen Bridge on April 30th

View
Stanford moves classes online to deal with coronavirus outbreak

Stanford moves classes online to deal with coronavirus outbreak

View
Apple will fix iPad Air tablets with blank screen issues

Apple will fix iPad Air tablets with blank screen issues

View
Google and Adidas prep smart insoles that tie into 'FIFA Mobile'

Google and Adidas prep smart insoles that tie into 'FIFA Mobile'

View
SpaceX launches its original Dragon capsule for the last time

SpaceX launches its original Dragon capsule for the last time

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr