Pixel 4a photo leaks hint at a no-frills budget phone

The snapshots don't reveal too much more about what's inside the phone, although a capture of the available storage hints that you might still have to be content with 64GB of non-expandable storage. It's expected to carry a 5.7- or 5.8-inch screen and use a mid-tier Snapdragon processor (likely from the 600 or 700 series) to both keep costs down and wring out extra battery life.

It's not certain when the Pixel 4a might arrive, especially in light of the coronavirus outbreak affecting production for numerous companies. Google certainly isn't tied to a specific launch window now that I/O is cancelled. However, it's hard to imagine Google waiting long. The Pixel 3a served not only as an entry point for Google's smartphone line, but as a way to keep the series fresh and in the public spotlight while the main Pixel was still mid-cycle.