The Morning After: 'Call of Duty: Warzone' joins the free battle royale trend

Recommended: 70 percent isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox Disinfecting Wipes.Apple says it's safe to clean your iPhone with disinfectant wipes

No bleach, no soaking and no spraying anything directly on to the display.

'Fortnite' and all the rest have a new challenger.'Call of Duty: Warzone' is a free battle royale game

If you already own a copy of Modern Warfare, you'll be able to play the game starting at 11am ET on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Everyone else gets to join at 3pm ET. So what does Warzone bring to a very crowded field of free battle royale shooters?

Try having 150 players in a match, a massive map called Verdansk that blends popular CoD maps like Overgrown and Terminal into one area, vehicles and a Gulag mechanic that pits defeated players in 1v1 matchups where the winner rejoins their living teammates. It's even ready for cross-platform play, so it doesn't matter what system your friends are on. If you're interested in playing, make sure you start the download early -- if you don't have Modern Warfare installed, it could take up to 101GB of data to get everything sorted.

Their last revision came in 2016.Powerbeats 4 leak gives a first glimpse at Apple's new sporty earbuds

Images of the unannounced Powerbeats 4 have appeared online for the first time, and with Apple's new H1 wireless chip, it looks like they're now on par with the Powerbeats Pro.

According to WinFuture, the new earbuds will come with up to 15 hours of battery life and a Fast Fuel option, which will give an hour of playback for just five minutes of charging.

Many Vince Carters of competitive gaming are in their mid to late 20s.The esports elders defying their age

Depending on the game, retirement age for a pro gamer can arrive around the same time they get access to really nice rental cars. However, with increasing focus on health (mental and physical) as well as changing team roles, esports players are stretching their careers well into middle age. Check out Nick Summers' report on competitors challenging the notion that esports is a young person's game, right here.

From overpriced accessory to go-to device.Apple's iPad and Keyboard Folio is all I need

Six months ago, Dan Cooper was outraged at the prospect of Apple charging $160 for a keyboard folio add-on to its seventh generation iPad. Then it went on sale for $100 on Black Friday (it's currently available on Amazon for about $144), and he bought one. Now Dan can explain why it's the physical keyboard that "fixes the iPad."

But wait, there's more...

The Morning After is a new daily newsletter from Engadget designed to help you fight off FOMO. Who knows what you'll miss if you don't Subscribe.

Craving even more? Like us on Facebook or Follow us on Twitter.

Have a suggestion on how we can improve The Morning After? Send us a note.