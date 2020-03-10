Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco/Engadget

iOS 14 might let you scroll through apps in a list view

It will include filters and Siri-powered smart suggestions.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
30m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Chris Velazco/Engadget

Apple appears to be working on a new homescreen option for iOS 14 that will allow users to view their apps in a list format. Leaked code, obtained by 9to5Mac, suggests that the list format will let users sort their apps with several filters.

Users will be able to see apps that have unread notifications, or filter apps by most recent activity. The list view will also include Siri-powered smart suggestions, so for example, it might recommend the Music app when you get to the gym, 9to5Mac says.

The changes could make it easier to see all of your downloaded apps at once. The format sounds similar to the List View option in Watch OS, but that doesn't offer as many sorting options, at least not yet.

This is the second iOS 14 rumor that we've heard so far this week. Just yesterday, 9to5Mac spotted code that suggests the updated operating system may expand mouse support with iPadOS 14.

Source: 9to5Mac
In this article: apple, apps, filter, gear, HomeScreen, iOS 14, list view, mobile, siri, suggestions
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

iOS 14 might let you scroll through apps in a list view

iOS 14 might let you scroll through apps in a list view

View
'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PC this summer

'Horizon Zero Dawn' arrives on PC this summer

View
Nintendo offers a rare discount on select Mario games

Nintendo offers a rare discount on select Mario games

View
Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 true wireless earbuds review

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay E8 true wireless earbuds review

View
NFL and 2K revive their partnership to make more football games

NFL and 2K revive their partnership to make more football games

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr