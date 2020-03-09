Apple may expand mouse support with iPadOS 14

For the most part, the expanded mouse support would bring the cursor features Mac users are familiar with to iOS. But the pointer may disappear automatically when mouse or trackpad activity stops, 9to5Mac reports. There may also be other Mac gestures, like tapping with two fingers to right-click.

Last month, rumors began circulating that Apple's keyboard cover for the next-generation iPad may come with a trackpad. Those rumors suggest that iPadOS will be better at supporting mouse-style inputs. These new findings hint that both external mouse compatibility and a new trackpad-equipped iPad cover may be ready in the near future.