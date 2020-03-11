Overwatch League cancels all homestand matches through April

The organizers aim to play matches "when it's safe and logically feasible," and wants to keep them as close to the original schedule as possible. It added that it was looking at the "various options available," although it didn't say whether that meant online matches or something else altogether. It's doubtful this will only be a minor interruption, though. Several weeks is a long time to wait in the esports scene, and that's assuming there aren't further delays. Activision Blizzard has stressed that the health of everyone is "paramount," and that means cancelling as many events as necessary.