Overwatch League cancels South Korean matches due to coronavirus

Blizzard will now need to find a place to place to host the league's weeks five, six and seven games, with a specific schedule coming sometime in the future.

The coronavirus outbreak has sent ripples throughout the tech and gaming industries. This week, Mobile World Congress was supposed to start. However, it was cancelled after several high-profile companies, including Sony and LG, pulled out of the event to protect their employees. In another example, Valve recently said it wouldn't have as many Index VR headsets to sell ahead of the release of Half Life: Alyx due to the virus. With Covid-19 now seemingly on its way to becoming a worldwide pandemic, we'll likely see more disruptions soon.