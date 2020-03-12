AT&T and Comcast improve internet access in response to COVID-19

Comcast is focussing on its Internet Essentials program, which provides broadband to low-income Americans for $9.95 per month. Now, new, qualifying customers can sign up for 60 days at no cost, and Comcast is boosting broadband speeds for all Internet Essentials customers. Over the next few days, it will bump speeds from 15/2 Mbps to 25/3 Mbps, and it will maintain those speeds going forward.

AT&T is taking a slightly different approach, removing usage caps. Until now, some customers have seen usage caps ranging from 150 GB to 1 terabyte per month, Motherboard explains. Users who surpassed those limits could be penalized $10 per additional 50 gigabytes, or more. It's unclear if those caps will come back when the pandemic settles down.

We may see more ISPs taking action to improve internet speeds, access and usage soon. Today, FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel called on the FCC to take aggressive action in response to COVID-19. We don't know yet what that will look like, but if AT&T and Comcast are any indication, it could include a push to increase speeds and lift data caps.