Lego's new sets put 'Super Mario Maker' in the real world

How does this interactive set work? For now, Lego and Nintendo are staying hush-hush on the details. Look closely, though, and you'll notice Mario's bluetooth button and some special Lego pieces that resemble RFID tags. "The new product we created together with the LEGO Group seeks to combine two different styles of play," Takashi Tezuka, executive officer and game producer at Nintendo explained. "One where you freely build the world of Mario and the other where you play with Mario in the very world that you have created." The Lego Group's Julia Goldin added: "By seamlessly incorporating the latest digital technology, LEGO Super Mario is a highly social, interactive and collaborative experience for kids."

The first Lego Super Mario sets will launch later this year for an unspecified price. The product line, while undoubtedly unique, won't be the first inspired by a video game property. The Lego Group has already created some Minecraft-themed sets -- which make perfect sense, given the game is already about blocks -- and Blizzard's squad-based shooter Overwatch.