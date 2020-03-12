MSI's PS42 Modern entry-level gaming laptop is on sale for $830

The MSI PS42 is lightweight (2.64 pounds) but powerful. It packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q GPU and an Intel Core i7-8550U processor. That comes in a brushed aluminum housing with a near bezel-less, 14-inch, 1080p screen. (If you're looking for a more powerful processor, MSI's newer machines have Intel's 10th-generation 6-core CPUs.)

This is arguably the best machine for those who want an entry-level gaming laptop, or a productivity laptop that can handle a bit of light gaming. The catch is that the sale ends Friday, so you'll have to act quickly if you plan on taking advantage of it. Since MSI gaming laptops tend to be on the expensive side, any discount you can find is worth considering.