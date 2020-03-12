Latest in Gear

MSI's PS42 Modern entry-level gaming laptop is on sale for $830

MSI laptops rarely drop below $1,000.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
If you've been thinking of investing in an entry-level gaming laptop, now might be the time. The MSI PS42 Modern is on sale on Newegg for $830. That's a $770 savings off of the machine's original price, and it's closer to the price you'd usually see on a base-level Ultrabook.

The MSI PS42 is lightweight (2.64 pounds) but powerful. It packs 16GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Max-Q GPU and an Intel Core i7-8550U processor. That comes in a brushed aluminum housing with a near bezel-less, 14-inch, 1080p screen. (If you're looking for a more powerful processor, MSI's newer machines have Intel's 10th-generation 6-core CPUs.)

This is arguably the best machine for those who want an entry-level gaming laptop, or a productivity laptop that can handle a bit of light gaming. The catch is that the sale ends Friday, so you'll have to act quickly if you plan on taking advantage of it. Since MSI gaming laptops tend to be on the expensive side, any discount you can find is worth considering.

Buy MSI PS42 Modern gaming laptop on Newegg - $830
Source: Newegg
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
MSI's PS42 Modern entry-level gaming laptop is on sale for $830

