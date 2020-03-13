Google is building a website to coordinate coronavirus testing in the US

Google is building a website that will help people in the United States screen themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 and then, if necessary, direct them to drive-thru testing sites. Users will be able to type in their symptoms, and review their test results if and when they become available. The timeline for test results is 24 hours, according to the White House -- though the sample has to make it to a lab first, and that timeframe is variable.
President Donald Trump announced the site's development during a press conference Friday afternoon, saying Google has 1,700 developers on the project. Wal-Mart, Target and Walgreens will offer up parking lots across the country for mobile testing hubs.