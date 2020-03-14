Latest in Gaming

Facebook is hosting a virtual GDC for Oculus VR titles

It will run from March 16th through March 19th.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
40m ago
Facebook

Facebook is hosting its own digital gaming event at the same time GDC would've been held if it wasn't cancelled due to coronavirus fears. The internet giant has announced that it will reveal the latest updates for Oculus virtual reality titles at Facebook: Game Developers Showcase, which will run from March 16th through March 19th. It promises breaking updates for old games and trailers for upcoming ones arriving on the Oculus Quest and the Rift Platform.

Facebook says you can expect to hear the earliest details on new experiences coming to popular titles like Pistol Whip and Beat Saber. You'll also hear more about The Room VR: A Dark Matter, Lies Beneath and other titles that will be available on the Quest in the coming weeks. On the last day of the event, Facebook is also giving you access to three workshop videos featuring new and upcoming VR developer tools, as well as insider tips and techniques, for the Oculus platform.

It's not entirely clear if the event will feature videos you can stream. The company wants you to keep an eye on the Oculus blog, though, so it might be a series of posts instead. Facebook also has something planned for Facebook Gaming on March 24th, but it didn't elaborate on what it's about -- we'll just have to wait for the company to reveal more details.

Source: Oculus
In this article: facebook, gaming, internet, Oculus, vr
