The PS4 title Dreams is a surprisingly powerful creative tool for both hobbyist game creators and artists, and Media Molecule wants to ensure at least some of those people are rewarded for their talent. The studio has launched a beta evaluation program that will let creators sell their work "off PlayStation" -- say, to produce a music video or poster. You own the rights to your original creations in Dreams, Media Molecule said, and the company wants to "make it easier" for you to profit from that work.
'Dreams' creators can apply to sell their work beyond the PS4
Movies, music and other art can qualify under a new test program.
You aren't guaranteed to get in. The beta is only open to Early Access members "in good standing" with a body of work, and Media Molecule will want to know what you're planning, when you hope to finish it and whether or not you're willing to provide feedback.
This could still be a big deal even under those current limitations. If it leads to a widely available program, you may have an incentive to use Dreams even if gaming is the last thing on your mind. While you probably won't base a whole business around console software like this, it could provide a new avenue for art that was previously too difficult (or just time-consuming) to make from scratch.