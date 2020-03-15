Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Media Molecule

'Dreams' creators can apply to sell their work beyond the PS4

Movies, music and other art can qualify under a new test program.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
36m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Media Molecule

The PS4 title Dreams is a surprisingly powerful creative tool for both hobbyist game creators and artists, and Media Molecule wants to ensure at least some of those people are rewarded for their talent. The studio has launched a beta evaluation program that will let creators sell their work "off PlayStation" -- say, to produce a music video or poster. You own the rights to your original creations in Dreams, Media Molecule said, and the company wants to "make it easier" for you to profit from that work.

You aren't guaranteed to get in. The beta is only open to Early Access members "in good standing" with a body of work, and Media Molecule will want to know what you're planning, when you hope to finish it and whether or not you're willing to provide feedback.

This could still be a big deal even under those current limitations. If it leads to a widely available program, you may have an incentive to use Dreams even if gaming is the last thing on your mind. While you probably won't base a whole business around console software like this, it could provide a new avenue for art that was previously too difficult (or just time-consuming) to make from scratch.

Via: Eurogamer
Source: Dreams
Coverage: Abbie Heppe (Twitter)
In this article: art, av, business, dreams, games, gaming, licensing, media molecule, ps4, video games
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

'Dreams' creators can apply to sell their work beyond the PS4

'Dreams' creators can apply to sell their work beyond the PS4

View
Google details what you need to play Stadia games in 4K on the web

Google details what you need to play Stadia games in 4K on the web

View
Facebook is hosting a virtual GDC for Oculus VR titles

Facebook is hosting a virtual GDC for Oculus VR titles

View
Iran's coronavirus 'diagnosis' app looks more like a surveillance tool

Iran's coronavirus 'diagnosis' app looks more like a surveillance tool

View
Apple sets clearer rules for coronavirus-related apps

Apple sets clearer rules for coronavirus-related apps

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr