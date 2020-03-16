Latest in Gear

Image credit: Instant Pot

Best Buy knocked $70 off the Instant Pot Viva

The 6-quart, 9-in-1 model is on sale for $50.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
22m ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Instant Pot

Instant Pots go on sale fairly often, but it's rare for them to drop below $60. Today, Best Buy is selling the Instant Pot Viva six-quart, 9-in-1 pressure cooker for just $50. This model's original list price is $120, so that's a significant, $70 discount.

The pressure cooker comes with 15 smart programs that let you pressure cook, slow-cook, steam, saute and more. It also has a delay start function, so you can schedule cooking. Normally, that would mean you could program meals to be ready when you get home, but since so many people are working from home due to the coronavirus, you might have to wait to test that feature. On the other hand, this could be the perfect time to fill your home with the smell of delicious, slow-cooked meals.

While this model has many of the features that make Instant Pots such a fan favorite, it also comes with a less common sous vide mode. This allows you to slow-cook foods placed in plastic or glass in a water bath for an extended period of time. The technique helps control cooking temperatures and locks in flavors, so if you've been looking for a new way to cook steak, or an easy way to make roulades, the Instant Pot Viva might do the trick.

We have seen this model drop to $60 before, so this $50 deal is one of the best (if not the best) you can get for this model. There is one catch. Because this is a Best Buy deal of the day, it might not stick around long. If you're thinking of making the purchase, it may be wise to act quickly. If you do buy the Viva, be sure to check out our guide to making the most of your Instant Pot.

Buy Instant Pot Viva 6 on Best Buy - $50
Source: Best Buy
In this article: 6-quart, 9-in-1, best buy, commerce, cooking, discount, engadgetdeals, food and drink, food-and-drink, foodanddrink, gadgetry, gadgets, gear, instant pot, pressure cooker, price drop, sous vide, thebuyersguide, viva
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

SpaceX aborts Falcon 9 launch with rare 'Liftoff! Disregard' sequence

View
Comcast suspends data caps, makes Xfinity WiFi free for 60 days

Comcast suspends data caps, makes Xfinity WiFi free for 60 days

View
Moog and Korg make synth apps free to help musicians stuck at home

Moog and Korg make synth apps free to help musicians stuck at home

View
Microsoft unveils a ton of Xbox Series X hardware details

Microsoft unveils a ton of Xbox Series X hardware details

View
Tesla starts delivering the Model Y

Tesla starts delivering the Model Y

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr