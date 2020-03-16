Best Buy knocked $70 off the Instant Pot Viva

The pressure cooker comes with 15 smart programs that let you pressure cook, slow-cook, steam, saute and more. It also has a delay start function, so you can schedule cooking. Normally, that would mean you could program meals to be ready when you get home, but since so many people are working from home due to the coronavirus, you might have to wait to test that feature. On the other hand, this could be the perfect time to fill your home with the smell of delicious, slow-cooked meals.

While this model has many of the features that make Instant Pots such a fan favorite, it also comes with a less common sous vide mode. This allows you to slow-cook foods placed in plastic or glass in a water bath for an extended period of time. The technique helps control cooking temperatures and locks in flavors, so if you've been looking for a new way to cook steak, or an easy way to make roulades, the Instant Pot Viva might do the trick.

We have seen this model drop to $60 before, so this $50 deal is one of the best (if not the best) you can get for this model. There is one catch. Because this is a Best Buy deal of the day, it might not stick around long. If you're thinking of making the purchase, it may be wise to act quickly. If you do buy the Viva, be sure to check out our guide to making the most of your Instant Pot.