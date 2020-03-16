Uber Eats waives delivery fees for over 100,000 independent restaurants

Uber Eats is also launching daily marketing campaigns to promote delivery from local restaurants, especially those that are new to the app. It will allow restaurants of all sizes to opt into daily payments on all Uber Eats orders, rather than weekly billing, and it has committed 300,000 free meals on Uber Eats to first responders and healthcare workers in the US and Canada.

Uber Eats, along with other delivery services like Instacart, Grubhub, Postmates and Seamless, have been encouraging customers to select no-contact delivery. Both Grubhub and Seamless have temporarily suspended commission fees for independent restaurants, as well.

Earlier today, Uber announced that it will offer two weeks of pay to drivers and delivery people who test positive for COVID-19 and those who are forced to quarantine. The company also says that it's providing them with sanitization products to help limit the spread of the virus.