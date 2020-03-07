Postmates and Instacart introduce 'no contact' deliveries

First it was Uber's Quiet Cars, and now the socially avoidant can get their Postmates without actually seeing anyone. The company added "Dropoff Options" to its delivery service without mentioning the growing coronavirus outbreak by name, but clearly looking to service folks who, for one reason or another, would prefer to have as little contact with others as possible.

As it is, the options include meeting at curbside, front door, or no-contact where they're left at the door. On Friday Instacart also launched "Leave at my door" delivery for its grocery dropoffs, mimicking changes seen in China as the virus continued to spread, albeit without the temperature readings of everyone who was involved in preparation or delivery.