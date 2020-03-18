Latest in Gear

Image credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Android 11 developer preview offers more control over robocalls

It'll also do more to support foldable phones and super-fast displays.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Android 11 might make life considerably easier if you're tired of fighting robocalls. Google has released a second Developer Preview for Pixel phones with frameworks that let call-screening apps not only verify calls, but tell you whether it's in your contacts and provide a reason for rejecting a call. Your carrier might know whether you feel a call is spam or something more innocuous.

DP2 is better-suited to modern hardware, too. Games and other apps can set a preferred refresh rate if you happen to have a phone with a speedy screen, like the Galaxy S20 or Pixel 4. Android 11 will also support hinge sensors so that foldable phones can react to an open phone's specific angle.

As always, you'll want to avoid installing a developer release on your main phone or any other device you need to work reliably. This isn't even a public beta, let alone a polished release. It's more of a peek at the near future of Android, particularly for subtler features that could have a larger effect on your daily life.

Via: 9to5Google
Source: Android Developers
In this article: android, android 11, developer, developer preview, foldable phone, gear, google, mobile, robocalls, smartphone, spam calls
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

PlayStation 5 will feature a 10.2 teraflop GPU and a speedy custom SSD

View
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate now includes bonus in-game content

View
'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

'Half-Life: Alyx' is proof Valve answers to no one

View
Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

Apple's new Air could be the MacBook for everyone

View
The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

The PlayStation 5 vs. the Xbox Series X: Which is more powerful?

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr