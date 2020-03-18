Google debuts 'Works With Chromebook' badge for accessories

Google says all accessories with the badge have been tested and are guaranteed to comply with Chromebook's compatibility standards. Thus far, the company has certified products from several famous brands, including Anker, Kensington and Logitech. Also, certified products will initially be available in the US, Canada and Japan before they make their way to other countries. You can keep an eye out for accessories with the badge on Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Bic Camera in Japan.