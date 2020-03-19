GDC could return to San Francisco as a 3-day event in August

In addition, attendees may see exhibitors they've never seen at a GDC event before, since the organizers are giving organizations the chance to apply for space onsite. Those who do can hold meetings and meet-ups alongside the main event.

GDC Summer is scheduled to take place from August 4th through 6th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Whether it actually pushes through or not depends on the situation, though: The GDC organizers promise to continue monitoring the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak "to ensure a safe and compelling event for everyone."