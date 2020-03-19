When GDC's organizers cancelled the annual conference due to the coronavirus outbreak, they said they were hoping to host another even in the summer. Now, they've officially announced GDC Summer, a three-day "celebration of all things game development." It'll be some sort of GDC lite event that would still feature expert-led talks and a two-day expo show. The organizers are promising a new series of microtalks and fireside chats, as well as dedicated space for comprehensive career development sessions for new developers.
GDC could return to San Francisco as a 3-day event in August
GDC Summer is scheduled take place on August 4th to 6th.
Sponsored Links
In addition, attendees may see exhibitors they've never seen at a GDC event before, since the organizers are giving organizations the chance to apply for space onsite. Those who do can hold meetings and meet-ups alongside the main event.
GDC Summer is scheduled to take place from August 4th through 6th at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Whether it actually pushes through or not depends on the situation, though: The GDC organizers promise to continue monitoring the situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak "to ensure a safe and compelling event for everyone."