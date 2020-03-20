The best deals we found this week: 'The Sims 4,' Fire TV Sticks and more

Fire TV Stick

Amazon continues to run a good sale on its Fire TV Sticks for Prime members. Use the code 4KFIRETV to get a Fire TV Stick 4K for $25, which is 50 percent off its normal price. The regular Fire TV Stick is down to $23, which is the lowest price we've seen it hit outside of Cyber Week and Amazon Prime Day.

Square Enix Switch sale

There's still time to load up your Nintendo Switch with Final Fantasy games, as all of the main games are still on sale at the Nintendo eShop. Many games are 40 to 50 percent off, and ahead of the remake coming soon, Final Fantasy VII now costs $8. While there are a number of good deals in this sale, we also particularly like Collection of Mana for $20 because you're getting three games for half the normal price.

Google Pixel 3a

One of the best affordable smartphones is even cheaper than normal right now: Amazon has the Google Pixel 3a for $300 and the 3a XL for $380. The Pixel 3a normally starts at $400, and while this isn't the lowest starting price we've seen ($280), it's close enough that it's still a great deal. Keep in mind, though, that a Google Pixel 4a may be right around the corner — it may be best to wait if you want the newest possible Pixel device.

Moog and Korg synth apps

Stay-at-home musicians can get a few extra tools with Moog and Korg apps that are still free. Moog's Minimoog Model D iOS synth app remains free to download, and Korg's Android and iOS Kaossilator apps are also free for a limited time (both of the latter are normally $20, making this a great deal). Today is the final day Android users can grab Korg's app, and iOS users have until March 31.

Affinity apps free trial

Serif continues to offer a 90-day free trial for anyone who wants to try out Affinity software. You can download Affinity Photo, Designer, and Publisher and try them out without any necessary purchase at the end of the trial. But Serif sweetened the deal for those who do want to buy: until April 20, you can get 50 percent off the computer and mobile versions of all Affinity programs — yes, that includes the iPad version of Affinity Photo, which is now $10.

New deal additions

Master & Dynamic WFH sale

Audio company Master & Dynamic hopes to make the transition to work-from-home life easier for some with its work-from-home sale that slashes up to 50 percent off some of its popular headphones, earbuds and speakers. Use the code WFH50 to save on select items, including the MW07 wireless earbuds (Engadget's Billy Steele reviewed the updated model, the MW07 Plus). Most of the sale items are older models, but considering Master & Dynamic devices can be quite expensive to begin with, it's worth grabbing all the discounts you can get. The sale ends Sunday, March 22.

Disco Elysium

The award-winning detective game Disco Elysium is back down to its lowest price ever — $30 — on Steam. The game has dropped to this price before, but this is a good time to buy it if you're looking for a new PC game to dive into during your free time. Disco Elysium developer ZA/UM also recently added a "Hardcore True Detective" mode that you'll want to try, but only once you get used to the base game.

Apple Watch Series 5

While the Apple Watch Series 5 doesn't see huge discounts, Amazon has a 40mm model for $360 now. That's $40 off it's normal price of $400, and only $5 more expensive than the lowest price we've seen it. With the next version of the Apple Watch likely six months away, now's a good time to buy the Series 5 while it's slightly more affordable than normal.

Apple Mac mini

After Apple modestly updated the Mac mini earlier this week, B&H Photo has discounted the 2018 Mac mini. A model with a Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage is now $880, which is $20 less than its previous lowest price. While less powerful Mac mini models are also on sale, this deal has the right specs at the right price.

SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card with adapter

If your Nintendo Switch or your smartphone needs some extra storage, consider Newegg's deal on a 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXC card with adapter. Use the code EMCDEGR28 to take an extra $5 off to get this bundle for only $31. This deal ends tonight, so it's one to grab sooner rather than later.