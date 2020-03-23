Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

It hopes T-Mobile Connect will help customers impacted by coronavirus.
Christine Fisher, @cfisherwrites
1h ago
SOPA Images via Getty Images

To help people stay connected during the coronavirus pandemic, T-Mobile is launching its new $15-per-month 5G plan ahead of schedule. Originally, T-Mobile said it would launch the plan, called T-Mobile Connect, after its merger with Sprint finalized. Last we heard, that deal could close on April 1st, but now, T-Mobile Connect will be available on Wednesday.

T-Mobile Connect includes unlimited talk and text, plus 2GB of high-speed smartphone data, including access to T-Mobile's 5G network. And at just $15, it's the un-carrier's lowest price plan. As we noted when T-Mobile first teased the plan in November, you will need one of the 5G phones T-Mobile offers to take advantage of the increased speed, and you'll burn through your data allowance faster than you would on an LTE connection.

T-Mobile is also offering a new Metro plan for $15 per month (for the first 60 days) with unlimited talk and text and 2GB of data. Metro customers with a voice line can get a free eight-inch tablet, and MetroSmart Hotspot devices will be half off for the next 60 days.

Source: T-Mobile
T-Mobile launches its $15 5G plan ahead of the Sprint merger

