All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.

If you've been on the lookout for a new Apple TV but don't want to break the bank, it's worth considering a solid deal on the most recent HD model. The 2021 Apple TV HD has hit an all-time low of $99 on Amazon. That's $50 off the regular price.

While this isn’t the cheapest streaming media player around, it does grant access to the Apple ecosystem on your TV. You’ll be able to play Apple Arcade games, share content from iPhone to your TV via AirPlay, listen to Apple Music and use Apple Fitness+. Apple TV HD supports HomeKit as well, so you can get a live feed of compatible cameras and control certain smart home devices.

Of course, you'll be able to stream TV and movies using the device. Along with Apple TV+, you can access Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and other services. Apple TV HD comes with a new Siri remote with a touch-enabled clickpad, the option to connect AirPods to listen privately and Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound support.