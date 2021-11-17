Motorola's latest Moto G Power features a 50-megapixel camera

November 17th, 2021
Motorola is refreshing the Moto G lineup with an updated Power model. Like the phone itself, it’s not the most exciting update. The 2022 Moto G Power once again features a 5,000mAh battery Motorola claims can provide up to three days of continuous use. This time around, the company has gone with a 6.5-inch display that features a panel with 720p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate.

New to this latest model is a tweaked triple camera array highlighted by a 50-megapixel main camera. Motorola claims low-light performance is significantly improved. The 2022 Moto G Power trades the ultra-wide camera of its predecessor for a 2-megapixel macro camera and 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel with an f/2.0 aperture lens. With Motorola’s dual capture feature, you can record video footage with both the front- and rear-facing cameras.

Internally, the phone features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor supported by 4GB of RAM. Motorola will sell the phone in two storage configurations, with the 64GB model costing $200 unlocked, while the 128GB variant will set you back $250. A MicroSD slot allows you to add up to 512GB of additional storage.

Other notable features include IP52 waterproofing and a fingerprint sensor for authentication. One thing the Moto G Power doesn’t include is a NFC chip, so you won’t be able to use it with Google Pay to make mobile payments. One other thing to note is the Moto G Power is limited to 10W charging. That means it will take a while to charge its 5,000mAh battery. The phone will ship with Android 11 out of the box.

In the US, the Moto G Power will go on sale “in the coming months” at Republic Wireless and T-Mobile’s Metro flanker brand. At a later date, Verizon, Boost Mobile, Xfinity Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, USCellular and Google Fi will also carry the device, with unlocked availability at Best Buy and Amazon to follow sometime in 2022.

Engadget was owned by Verizon between June 2015 and September 2021. Engadget's parent company is now Yahoo Inc.

