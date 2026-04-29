May's PlayStation Plus lineup includes Nine Sols, EA FC 26, Wuchang

This coming month of May, PlayStation Plus is getting three pretty great games from three distinct genres: Nine Sols is a 2D action-platformer, EA Sports FC 26 is a soccer simulator and Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a soulslike RPG. All of these titles will be available to PlayStation Plus subscribers on May 5.

Nine Sols comes from Taiwanese indie studio RedCandleGames and it's a gorgeous, award-winning sidescroller that blends Eastern fantasy with Cyberpunk sensibilities, featuring Sekiro-inspired combat. You may remember RedCandleGames from the 2019 Chinese censorship campaign targeting the studio's title Devotion. Nine Sols came out in May 2024, and it picked up a handful of accolades out of Gamescom, Bitsummit, SXSW and other organizations along the way. Nine Sols will be available to PS4 and PS5 subscribers this May.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is a soulslike action RPG that's received positive reviews since its release on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in July 2025. It's stars Wuchang, a lady pirate warrior who wakes up with amnesia in a world of monstrous creatures and a mysterious spreading disease. It's a dark-fantasy story set during the Ming Dynasty, developed by Chinese studio Leenzee and published by 505 Games. Wuchang will be available to PS5 subscribers.

EA Sports FC 26 is the latest version of the soccer series formerly known as FIFA, and it features an overhauled UI and mechanics, new Live Challenges, and more than 20,000 players to choose from across more than 750 clubs and national teams. The May PlayStation Plus drop includes the PlayStation Plus Icons Pack. EA FC 26 will be available to PS4 and PS5 subscribers.

April's PS Plus monthly freebies (Lords of the Fallen, Tomb Raider I-III Remastered and Sword Art Online Fractured Daydream) will be downloadable for members until May 4.