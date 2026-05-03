Lego is releasing a Sega Genesis set complete with little controllers

Lego and Sega have announced a new set coming next month that'll hit you right in the nostalgia: the Lego Sega Genesis Console. The $40 model is a slightly scaled-down version of the gaming system, with the option to give it either the Genesis branding, as it was known in North America, or Mega Drive, as it was released in Japan and other regions. The Lego Sega Genesis Console will be available starting June 1 from Lego's online and physical stores.

The set includes a total of 479 pieces, including two detachable controllers that are about three inches wide, a mock game cartridge featuring Sonic and Tails, and blocks to create a hidden Sonic portrait. Once assembled, the Lego Sega Genesis Console measures roughly 1.5 inches high, six inches wide and 4.5 inches deep.

Lego

It's the latest in a series of Lego game consoles that have been released over the past few years, including the Lego Game Boy (which someone modded to actually be playable) and the NES. Lego released a build kit for a standalone Sega Genesis Controller a little while back, too, and that sold out pretty quickly. The console version is likely to go the same way, so set a reminder for June 1 if you're hoping to grab one.