Image credit: Lego

Lego's buildable NES console comes with a 'playable' game

The gorgeous set launches on August 1st.
Nick Summers, @nisummers
1h ago
Lego NES
Lego

Well, that didn't take long. Following yesterday’s tantalizing tweet, Lego has officially unveiled its brick-based replica of the iconic Nintendo Entertainment System (which just so happens to turn 37 tomorrow). As expected, the 'console' doesn't actually play any games. There's a buildable TV, though, with a tiny 8-bit Mario figure and a crank that slowly moves the level in the background. The kit also comes with a special 'Action Brick' that can be scanned by the Lego Mario that comes with the upcoming Starter Course play set. Once activated, the portly plumber will react to the enemies, obstacles and power-ups that are sliding by on screen.

Of course, any NES wouldn't be complete without a rectangular controller and cartridge. You can even pop open the front and 'load' your favorite game. (It won't actually do anything – it's just a nice storage option.) The mammoth build, which includes over 2,600 bricks, will be available to purchase through Lego's retail stores and website from August 1st for $229.99.

Update 7/14/20 9:36AM ET: Updated with official pricing from Lego's website.

In this article: mario, nintendo entertainment system, NES, nintendo, lego mario, lego, news, gaming
